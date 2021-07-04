Tex O’Grady skippers SV Mystic for Legacy veterans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SV MYSTIC was officially launched in Coffs Marina by the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, whose grant funded the refit work required for its new purpose.

The 50-foot sailing boat is officially supported by Legacy for the express purpose of taking Coffs Coast veterans and their families out to sea, skippered by Tex O’Grady, a submarine veteran of the Australian Navy.



Tex, who has put his heart and soul into turning his dream into a reality, told News Of The Area, “I’m most proud of the fact that it’s come to fruition – I feel quite emotional.”

Jennifer Lesley, Chair, Newcastle Permanent Building Society addressed veterans in attendance at the launch.

“For 18 years The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation (NPCF) has pursued its mission to reduce disadvantage and empower social opportunity for people in our regional communities.”

In that time $23 million has been provided to projects that help local charities, such as Coffs Coast Legacy; NBCF has just awarded its 500th community grant.

“A key feature of our projects is the way they use local ideas and knowledge to solve issues that cause community disadvantage at a grassroots level.

“There is no better example of that than this sailing project which has been designed and built by veterans for veterans, in the pursuit of better health and social outcomes in the community.

“The impact of social isolation, PTSD and other mental health issues on the veteran community is profound and often it takes lived experience to understand how to best overcome these serious issues.

“We welcome the upcoming Royal Commission into defence and veteran suicide, but we are extremely proud to stand here and help launch a small part of the solution, right now.”

Jennifer said the Charitable Foundation acknowledged the work of Tex O’Grady who has been tireless in pursuing initiatives that improve the lives of people facing disadvantage and marginalisation.”

Shawn Bergquist and Jane Sury from Coffs Coast Legacy were thanked for their drive to find new ways to support veterans.

By Andrea FERRARI