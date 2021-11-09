Thank You Hampers celebrate local businesses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN outstanding response from satisfied MidCoast customers has seen 100 local businesses celebrated as part of the Thank You Hamper campaign held by MidCoast Council and local business chambers.

Off the back of devastating bushfires and floods, local businesses have adapted to changing public health orders and restrictions as the global COVID-19 pandemic impacts our community.



Small businesses have faced one of their toughest years.

Many have suffered losses, some have revised what they do more than once to retain customers.

Others have worked to capture new markets and radically change their offerings.

“These efforts should not go unnoticed so, partnering with local Chambers, we ran a campaign asking our community to nominate the businesses they felt deserved recognition for their efforts and a little pampering,” said Council’s Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, DebTuckerman.

“Over 250 people put forward nominations, all telling us amazing stories about our local businesses.”

Over the last week, MidCoast Council officers have been traversing the LGA delivering thank you hampers to 100 deserving businesses.

In addition, another 68 businesses were commended and will be receiving a #ShopMidCoast Gift Card and thank you card in the mail.

These hampers are filled with products sourced from our local area – just another way to recognise and celebrate our businesses.

“By sourcing locally produced goods for the hampers, we’re also supporting local businesses to get back on their feet,” said Deb Tuckerman.

“The hamper products showcase the diversity of businesses in the MidCoast and are a great way to let businesses know what’s in their own big backyard, encourage collaboration and promote a strong and inclusive economy.”

The Myall Coast has a fabulous business community and they deserve to be celebrated.

You can keep sharing the local love by getting on board with the #ShopMidCoast Gift Card program this Christmas and beyond.

Visit www.shopmidcoast.com.au to see the full list of business winners of happiness hampers, for the online MidCoast business directory and to purchase your #ShopMidCoast Gift Cards today.