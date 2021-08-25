The 2022 NSW Seniors Festival dates have been confirmed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DATES have been confirmed for the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival.

The festival, which has become an annual event, will be running from 25 March to 3 April 2022 with ten days of activities across the state.



2022’s theme will be ‘Reconnect’, an ode to reconnecting after a socially and physically distanced year.

Activities for Myall Coast seniors from previous years have included Tai Chi, computer lessons, weaving turtle art workshops, seniors concerts, movie nights and Wetland open days.

Minister for Seniors, Natalie Ward said the 2022 festival would build on a strong legacy of showing NSW seniors of their value to the community.

“The 2022 NSW Seniors Festival will deliver world-quality entertainment and engaging activities for our over 60s, with an important emphasis on COVID-safe environments.

“This is the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and I’m urging our seniors to mark the dates in their calendars. It gives us something to look forward to during these times of uncertainty,” Mrs Ward said.

The festival schedule is still in the works, with a free Premier Gala Concert, NSW Seniors Festival Expo and NSW Seniors Festival Comedy Show already confirmed.

There are a number of grants available through the NSW Seniors Festival Grants Program, supporting the community to host a number of face-to-face and online activities and entertainment programs.

“The NSW Seniors Festival has been running successfully for more than 60 years and is a great way to promote inclusion and encourage older people to get involved in health, art, music, technology and physical activity,” Mrs Ward said.

Each year approximately 500,000 seniors take part in the festival to get involved in the community making or connecting with friends through many free or heavily discounted programs.

For more information on the festival, visit https://www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au/.

By Tara CAMPBELL