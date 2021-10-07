The Agriculture Visa will be a helping hand for Nambucca Valley farmers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FARMERS and primary producers in the Nambucca Valley are a step closer to benefitting from the Federal Government’s new Australian Agriculture Worker Visa.

The Government amended the Migration Regulations on 30 September 2021 to create the Australian Agriculture Worker Visa (Ag Visa) and continue along the pathway of providing a functional visa that will help secure the future of rural and regional Australia.

This historic announcement that the Ag Visa is now law ensures the visa will help secure the long-term labour force that local farmers desperately need.

Pat Conaghan, Federal Member for Cowper, said the Agriculture Visa will also create a pathway to permanent residency for those workers who will help secure the future of our region.

“We promised this Visa and here it is.

“The creation of the Ag visa under the Migration Regulations is a landmark moment for the sector and delivers on our promise to have it in place this year,” Mr Cowper said.

“The Ag Visa will be the biggest structural change to the agricultural workforce in our nation’s history and producers across the Mid North Coast are poised to be able to grab the benefits with both hands.

“The visa will be available to seasonal workers, skilled and semiskilled workers.

“And it is not just those on the farm that benefit, the fisheries, forestry and agricultural processing sectors will also get access to workers under this visa.

“Worker restrictions have always been a problem, but it has been taken to the next level with COVID and the subsequent closure of international and internal borders.

“We now have a visa that will give the Mid North Coast a long term, reliable workforce for its crucial agricultural industries.”

The new regulation provides a new Australian Agriculture Worker stream which will provide for the entry and temporary stay of workers across all industries sectors.

Any workers will also need to meet the necessary Federal and State quarantine requirements.