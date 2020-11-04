The Bay Area Boardriders Hold Last Comp To Crown Club Champion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was the final competition for 2020 for the Bay Area Boardriders on Sunday at One Mile Beach with the Club Champion title up for grabs between Nelson Corner and Mark Buchanan in the Opens division.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Huey must have been on the beers with Dan Andrews and the Victorian general population as a small pulse of 2ft swell was just enough to get a full day’s play in.

It would play right into the hands of the Boardrider groms who got the best of the conditions before the South-westerly clicked up a couple of notches.

Young pocket rocket Nate Goodwin grabbed the wave of the day in the U12’s while wave wizard Harry Royale turned back the clock in the U50’s with one of the highest scores of the event.

Boardriders’ spokesperson Mark Buchanan said that even with a few missing members competing away at the Youth Slash n Bash there was a great turnout.

“We had some crew away competing at Lake Macquarie, but we still had plenty of competitors for some super fun small peaks,” said Buchanan.

“There were a lot of close heats and plenty of high scoring rides as well.

“The club champion and Opens division came down to a count back to decide who wins the day and who will claim the club title for 2020.

“That will be announced at our presentation in a couple of weeks!”

In results for the U12’s Nate Goodwin grabbed 1st with Harlem Stone 2nd and Noah Bartlett 3rd.

For the U14’s in 1st was Sonny Rae with Nash Campbell rounding out the two-man event.

The U16’s and U18’s were combined for the final and Isaac Sullivan grabbed the chocolates with Kai Buchanan closing out the results.

In the Over 28’s Mark Buchanan would take the top gong with Jamie Doran in 2nd, Brett ‘Weggles’ Weston 3rd, and Wayne Swan 4th.

The war horses in the Over 40’s saw Jamie Doran stampede into 1st, Dean Shaw was 2nd, Wayne Swan went a peg higher for 3rd and Weggles Weston closed out 4th.

Finally in the Over 50’s the ageless Dean Shaw grabbed the trophy with John Sullivan 2nd and the wave wizard Harry Royal in 3rd.

The 2020 Bay Area Boardriders’ Club Champion will be crowned at the end of year presentation that’s set down for Saturday the 28th of November.

For further details go to the following: https://www.facebook.com/bayareaboardriders.

By Mitch LEES