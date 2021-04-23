The Bellingen Show is back – the same but better than ever

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE BELLINGEN Show, run by the Bellinger River Agricultural Society, is on – Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 May at the Bellingen Showground.

All the usual attractions are on, including two full days of horse events, beef and dairy cattle judging, Poultry Club competitions, Mongrel Dogs and Woodchop.

The Showies will be there keen to entertain young and old with rides and sideshows.



Newly introduced is a climbing wall.

Newly introduced is a climbing wall.

A full program of local talent can be enjoyed in the entertainment tent.

Grant funding has enabled the Committee to provide free entertainment for children including Sydney Puppet Theatre, face painting, children’s passport and the petting zoo.

It has also enabled a program of cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef, Clayton Donovan.

There’s the opportunity to sit down to lunch with Clayton on Sunday.

Tickets sold on Saturday will go into the draw for 10 lucky people to be guests at the Chef’s Table.

Clayton will cook for you and then join you to enjoy his wonderful fare.

Supporting Clayton will be local chef Mitch Grady whose focus will be on children’s food, fermenting and “Beef – Nose to tail” with a local beef producer.

The Pavilion will showcase the skills of cooks, sewers, quilters and gardeners.

Aged care provider, Home Instead, has sponsored a prize for the most successful exhibitor in the Pavilion – the winner will receive goods to the value of $300 from the Bellingen Kitchen Shop and $200 in cash.

Gillian Anderson, President of the Bellingen Show told News Of The Area, “Putting on this event relies not only on the goodwill of sponsors but also our wonderful volunteers.

“We are still looking to fill many volunteer tasks.

“If you can give a few hours – and get a free day pass to the Show – sign up on www.bellingenshow.com.au.

“Being part of a community event provides the opportunity to meet and make friends and enjoy the fun of the day.”

Make contact through the website, Facebook or call the Secretary on 0498 483 915.

By Andrea FERRARI