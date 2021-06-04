The Black Bird Creative Bushfire Recovery Exhibition is set to open at Matilda Street Gallery in Macksville from June 11 to July 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A FREE exhibition of art created by members of the community affected by the 2019 bushfires is set run for five weeks at Matilda Street Gallery in Macksville, with an opening event at 6pm on Friday, June 11.

The Black Bird Creative Bushfire Recovery Exhibition, which will run until July 16, features pieces created during workshops that multi-disciplinary artist Nancy Sposato and arts therapist Marg Coutts ran in South Arm, Utungun and Taylors Arm to provide an opportunity for about 40 community members to take time to process, creatively respond and connect to others in the wake of the bushfires.

“This upcoming exhibition will show many of the powerful works created by the participants,” Sposato said.

“We see this as an opportunity for the participants to take some time to return to a gentle poetic space and to take the opportunity to reflect on their recovery journey, as well as an opportunity to raise awareness in the broader community that disaster recovery is an ongoing process.”

A workshop participant described the workshops as a “very powerful to bring people together through art”, noting that “connection with others is the balm we need”.

The free exhibition opening event on Friday, June 11, will include a Welcome to Country by Aunty Cheryle Donovan and a supper for the community to share.

The Black Bird Creative Bushfire Recovery Exhibition is supported by the NSW Department of Primary Industries, Australian Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Arts Mid North Coast.

Black Bird Creative Recovery has recently secured funding to roll out three more workshops in the Nambucca Valley, currently slated to take place in September and November this year and March next year.

To join the workshops or for more information, search @black_bird_creative_recovery.

To RSVP for the exhibition opening, email blackbirdrecoveryproject@gmail.com.

By Brooke LEWIS