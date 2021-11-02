’The Boathouse’, 308/21 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘The Boathouse’, Tea Gardens

Price: $549,000

308/21 Marine Drive is a top floor, two bedroom, two bathroom apartment located within ‘The Boathouse’ on the Riverfront of Tea Gardens.

The unit is being sold ‘walk in-walk out’ and has many features that include great investment returns; combined main bathroom/laundry; ensuite off the main with twin hand basins, spa bath, shower and toilet; split System A/C units in lounge and main bedroom; active views of the Myall River; all modern appliances and granite bench tops in the kitchen.

Within walking distance to all the facilities of Tea Gardens including restaurants, hotels, clubs and eateries this property is perfect for the holiday investor and your own getaway at the same time.

This property could also be your permanent resort style residence.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

Covid-Safe regulations adhered to at all times.