The Bowraville Goannas are having their best season in years, enjoying a 5 game win streak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bowraville Goannas shared the points with the Coffs Harbour Snappers in a gruelling 15-15 draw in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union competition.

Bowraville coach David Foley told News Of The Area he is pleased with the team’s performance, who are poised for a finals berth after stringing together a run of impressive wins.

“The game ended in a 15 all draw, it was a very tough and physical game.

“The team showed some great determination defending our try line late in the second half from pressure from the Snappers.

In the end, the Goannas were unfortunate not to steal the points.

“The game went right down to the final play with our backline move coming a metre short of their try line.”

It has been a big year for the Bowraville side, who are now eagerly gearing up for the prospect of finals footy.

“The Goannas are having the best season in years, winning 5 in a row, we are currently sitting in third on the ladder

and if we keep playing the way we are, then we have a great opportunity to end up in the finals,” said David.

Before the kick-off, the two Club’s enjoyed a traditional ceremony from Uncle Trevor Wilson and Troy Robinson to mark the Mid North Coast Rugby Union competition’s Indigenous round.

Snappers coach Greg Wilson said, “To me it is more than acknowledgement of people and culture it is making people be proud of their land and culture and the opportunities that exist for Indigenous athletes in sport and life,” said Greg.

By David WIGLEY