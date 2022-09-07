The Christmas Bush Garden Club’s Membership Is Full Of Green Thumbs

THE call is out for all keen gardeners and for those who would like to learn a little more.

After some turmoil during the last couple of years coping with COVID challenges, the Christmas Bush Garden Club has emerged with a positive outlook for the future.



Margaret Wilkinson told News Of The Area, “A coach trip to Kariong Plant Lovers Fair is planned for September 17, which is an event that was unable to be held in recent years.

“There are limited seats available to be filled by other garden lovers who are most welcome to join in.”

The Fair will have a plant minding service and the Scouts will be there to take purchases to the coach.

“The September meeting will have a recycling theme with the Waste Education Officer from Port Stephens Council, Rebecca Jaensch, as guest speaker.

“Rebecca will also be the judge for the spring flowers/greenery arranged in recycled containers activity.”

Following the recent Annual General Meeting and Election of Office Bearers for 2022-23 the newly elected President, Kathy Mead said, “We aim to make our club the one we all look forward to attending both meetings and outings, always remembering our motto – ‘Friendship through Gardens’.

The Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at Nelson Bay Community Hall, Norburn Avenue with a friendly cuppa at 9.30 am, the meeting begins at 10 am with a guest speaker or special activity to follow.

For enquiries about the Kariong trip phone Brenda on 0410 531 860.

Membership enquiries can be made to Sally Fitzgerald on 0488 531 777.

By Marian SAMPSON