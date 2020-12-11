The Coffs City Orchestra Carols in the Park at the Regional Botanic Gardens sells out

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH most of the traditional Christmas Carol events cancelled in response to pandemic restrictions, there will still be an opportunity to enjoy some festive music thanks to the Coffs City Orchestra.



Restrictions have now been eased, but not in time for the usual Carol events to be organised for this year.

On Saturday 12 December Coffs City Orchestra (CCO) is presenting ‘Christmas in the Gardens’ from 6pm at the Regional Botanic Gardens located at the corner of Coffs and Hardacre Streets

Orchestra conductor Tim Egan said, “We will be presenting a program of singalong carols with four local guest artist singers, John Greene, Belinda Stanford Thomas, Ursula Kay and Amy Hancock.

“The orchestra will also present a number of items that will feature members of the larger ensemble.”

The current restrictions state that there is no limit on the number of people singing together in an outdoors setting, however to minimise the risk of infection all singers should face forwards and not towards each other, maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres between each other, and keep 5 metres distancing from all other people including the audience and conductor.

Where the event is one where the audience or congregation are likely to participate in the singing, such as carols by candlelight or religious services, audience members and congregants 12 years or older should wear a face mask.

Complimentary masks will be provided on the night.

The event coincides with the botanical gardens Christmas lights display which audience members can enjoy after the carols.

The free, ticketed event has sold out with over 500 people registering to attend, however the event will be livestreamed, go to the CCO’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/coffsorchestra.

By David TUNE