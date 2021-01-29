The Coffs Coast celebrates Australia Day on the beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast residents and tourists flocked to the region’s beaches to celebrate Australia Day in a multitude of ways.

The most popular activity was spending time with friends and family whilst cooling off in the ocean as the temperatures soared up to 30 degrees on a hot and sunny Australia Day.

But some preferred a more active way to start Australia Day as a pack of friends from the popular parkrun got together at 7am for what they called a ‘social’ 5k run.

Keelan Birch from Coffs Trail Runners assured us with a smile, “A 5k run with friends is the perfect way to start any Australia Day.”

Local surfer Terry O’Rourke shared with News Of The Area his winning formula for Australia Day.

“For Australia Day just keep it simple, three things, surf, BBQ and beer,” chuckled Terry as he proudly pointed to the Australian flag on his sleeve.

For Dean Leaney, it was a good chance to go for a paddle at McCauleys Beach with his mates and have a good yarn about surfing.

For many Australians, food is a key part of the festivities and Oliver Currey and Will Rivera from The Fisherman’s Co-op had the hungry punters covered as they prepared for a big day as patrons lined up for fresh seafood.

“Prawns and crabs will be the most popular thing we sell today, they are always very popular on Australia Day,” said Oliver.

A walk up Muttonbird Island to enjoy the stunning coastline views was another popular activity for both locals and tourists alike as Adrian and Rhiannon shared with us.

“We’re on holidays from Mudgee, the views are stunning, the coastline is absolutely spectacular,” said Adrian.

However, Australia Day is not a holiday for everyone, Coffs Harbour Lifeguards, Maddi Carah and Jayden Stevens are tasked with keeping us safe.

“We put up the flags at 9am and will take them down at 5pm, the beach will get busier as the afternoon goes on,” said Maddi.

“Today is the last day we patrol the beach at the Jetty, now the School Holidays are over we go back to our designated beaches at Coffs Harbour, Sawtell or Woolgoolga.”

Hospitality workers were kept on their toes as the thirsty crowd consumed food and drinks under the hot sun.

Martyn Phillips from the Coffs Hotel finished his workout by enjoying the sunshine and a chat at the Jetty before a busy afternoon at the pub.

“This is a great spot,” beamed the popular Publican with a huge smile.

Adrenalin seekers spent the day jumping off the Jetty whilst others enjoyed the smooth music of the popular local band ‘The Orlandos’ at Red-C Events overlooking the beach.

Whilst some splashed, the Coffs Harbour Volleyball Club smashed their way through Australia Day as the Men’s indoor Grand Final winners ‘Shake and Bakes’ played on Court one with the women’s teams spiking and smashing their way through Court two.

No matter what the activity, there was a buoyant and celebratory atmosphere at the beach for Australia Day.

By David WIGLEY