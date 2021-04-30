The Coffs Harbour Creative Art Group show and sell their art at Coffs Show exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group is the curator of the art exhibition, which will be on display at The Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery and in the main pavilion.

Art is under Section 16 of the Coff Harbour Show program, with six categories: Oil/acrylic, Watercolour, Pastel, Drawing, Lettering Art, and Printmaking.

This is a judged exhibition, with a People’s Choice, and prizes awarded.



Isabella Brandli, Publicity Officer, Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group told News Of The Area, “We usually get a lot of entries.

“There will be a fabulous variety of art on display across all the categories, from the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group members, Coffs Calligraphers, Coffs Coast Printmakers, and the wider community.

“If you haven’t thought of a gift for mum (or for yourself!), all the artworks are for sale.

“We have been fortunate to secure sponsors for all the art prizes – thanks go to Piccolo To Go, The Book Warehouse, Harbourside Refrigeration & Airconditioning, Sawtell Framing, Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse, Coffs Harbour Calligraphers, and Coffs Harbour Printmakers,” said Isabella.

Julie Holgate, manager at The Book Warehouse in Coffs Harbour said, “We like to support our local cultural industry, not just authors, and have sponsored all sorts of shows.

“Our bookstore has been part of the Coffs community for a long time.

“We are a bookshop for our community, not just a retail store and have close contact with our schools and local authors, as well as our ongoing collaboration with the Bellingen Readers & Writers’ Festival,” Julie said.

By Andrea FERRARI