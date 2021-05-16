The Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod returns for it’s 49th year with a packed program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour and District Eisteddfod Society (CHDES) is back with a jam-packed program for their 49th consecutive year.

Last year’s restrictions meant that CHDES was able to present a limited vocal competition in 2020, whereas many other societies were unable to present any competitions at all.

This year sees the return of the Dance, Piano and Instrumental sections, and the expansion of the vocal section to include choirs and groups again, CHDES President David Metcalf said, “We’re back with group, solo and duo dance and vocal sections, as well as instrumental, piano and choirs.



“It will be a packed program spread over four venues in Coffs Harbour.”

Piano and Instrumental competitions will be held at Coffs Harbour Conservatorium of Music kicking off with Piano on 28 May.

Group Dance competitions will be held in the newly refurbished and improved D block theatre at Coffs Harbour Education Campus, and the solo’s will be held at the Jetty Memorial Theatre, with competitions getting underway from Friday 11 June.

Choirs will perform at the LifeHouse Church facility, and all other vocal categories will be held at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Registrations for the Eisteddfod have now closed, with around 2200 entries, representing approximately 5000 individual performers, have been accepted for this year’s competitions.

Each section of the Eisteddfod will have a specialised high quality independent adjudicator offering support and encouragement as well as judging the presentations.

President David also said, “In these challenging pandemic times it is important to realise that the Eisteddfod goes ahead due to the work of a small group of dedicated volunteers and the generous support of our benefactors including RJK Optometry, Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company, Coffs Harbour Amateur Theatrical Society and Coffs Harbour City Council, and I thank them all for their ongoing support.”

For more information on this years eisteddfod go to https://coffseisteddfod.org.au/ or https://www.facebook.com/coffseisteddfod .

By David TUNE