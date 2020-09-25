The Coffs Harbour Garden Club have presented the winners of this year’s Spring Garden Competition with their Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Garden Club Spring Garden Competition has come to a close and the winners have been announced and presented with their awards.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Corinne and John Staggs of 12 Seachange Crescent, Moonee Beach were the Champion garden winners, as well as taking out the Coffs Harbour City Council sponsored Waterwise A Garden, Category 2 Home Garden up to 1000m2 and Category 9 Patio or Courtyard Garden.

Corinne told News Of The Area, “We are thrilled by this recognition, we moved here seven years ago and it was a house on a dirt block so we turned an interest in gardening into a consuming hobby, we would be lost without our garden.”

Category One winners Debbie and Craig Martin have been in their home at Marian Grove for three years, and have transformed the block into an extensive garden, including a landscaped bank area.

Craig said, “Gardening has been a lifelong passion for us, and when we moved here from our much larger block in Minnie Water, we just wanted to replicate that garden in miniature, and we are still working on it now.”

The other home garden winners are:

Category 1 Home garden, owner/occupier of strata or community title dwelling, Debbie & Craig Martin, 102/3 Marian Place, Toormina.

Category 3 – Home garden, block size from 1001 to 4000 square metres, Samantha & David Jones, 29 Berkeley Drive, Bonville.

Category 4 – Home garden, block size over 4001 square metres, Ashish Sinha, 19 Middle Boambee Road, Boambee.

Category 5 – Home garden, maintained by entrants over 75 years of age, Rosalie & Colin Smith, 3A Kratz Ave, Coffs Harbour.

Category 6 – Home garden on rented property, Mary Duroux, 12 Eungella Street, Toormina.

Category 7 – Kerbside appeal garden, Dianne Houghton, 15 Pipeclay Close, Corindi Beach.

Category 8 – Vegetable Plot, Margaret & David Hunt, 1 Atwal Way, Korora.

Waterwise B – Residential Garden over 1001 square metres, Samantha & David Jones, 29 Berkeley Drive, Bonville.

For full information on the competition results go to https://www.coffsgardenclub.com.au/spring-garden-competition/garden-comp-results/ or contact the club Secretary Maria Bell on 6656 2429.

By David TUNE