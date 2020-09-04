The Coffs Harbour Garden Club have released hints for gardeners entering their Spring Garden Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Garden Club have released hints and tips to assist gardeners entering this year’s Spring Garden Competition.



Club member Simon Young advised, “There was a great response to the story in The Coffs Coast News Of The Area, and we’ve received many entries for the competition since it was printed.”

“We put out hints to help people understand what the judge will be looking for so they can prepare their gardens accordingly.”

The hints include –

Don’t put in an “instant” or just planted garden.

Ensure paving and pathways are clean and safe with no overhanging branches or weeds.

Beds should be well mulched well before judging day.

Neatly clip shrubs and hedges. Remove spent flowers and dead leaves.

Should something fail in your garden, think of positive ways of filling the gap.

Remove dead plants or branches. bins and old garden furniture. Don’t have washing on the line, store hoses and gardening equipment and secure your pets, particularly dogs.

Consider featuring a bench or table and chairs where people can sit and enjoy the garden.

Plants should look healthy. There should be no disease or insect infestation, and no signs of nutrient imbalance, e.g. yellowed leaves etc.

Any lawn should be healthy, weed free and nicely edged and other key features in your garden should look their best.

The veggie garden (if you have one) needs to be seen as a working garden, i.e. it is acceptable to have resting beds, and succession plantings are always looked upon favourably.

Garden design is another important aspect of judging and includes layout, use of colour, line, form and texture, and of course, plant use.

Have a clear theme for your garden and stick to it. Where possible, have garden “rooms” that help make best use of your available space.

Competition entries close on 4 September, for more information go to https://www.coffsgardenclub.com.au/ or call Maria on 02 6656 2429.

By: David TUNE