The Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is Back!

THE Coffs Coast’s most prestigious race event of the year, The Moonee Beach Hotel Gold Cup returns on Thursday, 4 August at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

The race has grown to be an iconic part of the Mid North Coast events calendar with a rich 57 history and a designated public holiday on the Coffs Coast.



Following a COVID hiatus, a bumper crowd is expected to return to the track with racegoers immersing in racing, punting and dressing up to impress.

The Fashions on the Field is hotly contested with multiple entry categories and thousands of dollars in prizes to share in.

Trainers and jockeys far and wide will compete for the prestigious Gold Cup in an eight-race program.

Tim Saladine from Coffs Harbour Racing Club is excited to see a full house return to the historic event.

“After two years of COVID restrictions The Coffs race club is excited to welcome back a capacity crowd for this year’s event.

“With fashions, lawn parties and a strong 16 horse cup field it promises to be an outstanding day,” he said.

By David WIGLEY