The Coffs Harbour Uniting Church hosts an exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art from the Yarrawarra Gallery

THE Grapevine Christian Resource Centre at the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church is presenting the ‘Canvas, Colour and Culture’ exhibition in partnership with the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre from Corindi Beach.



Running until 19 December, the exhibition displays contemporary expressions of Aboriginal art by over a dozen Indigenous artists from across regional northern NSW, with some artworks available for purchase.

Lyndall Coomber is co-ordinating the event and said, “We were very lucky to have the opportunity to put on this display, as the gallery at Yarrawarra is being used for an exciting installation showcasing the ‘Cleverman’ exhibition, and as a result we have been able to show these works from their collection.”

“We believe that by working together and building strong relationships we can be an effective outreach centre for our community.”

Located in the Uniting Church in Vernon street, the exhibition will be open from 10am to 2pm Tuesday through to Friday, and from 9:30am to 1:30pm on Saturdays until 19 December, entry is via a gold coin donation.

Cleverman aired on ABC TV in 2016 as a dystopian sci-fi series with a difference, having a mostly Indigenous cast and crew and delving into Aboriginal origin stories in a contemporary context.

The free exhibition at Yarrawarra from 19 December to early April explores the making of Cleverman, including props, costumes and make-up from the series, designs by Weta Workshop and artwork from the original comic book series.

By David TUNE