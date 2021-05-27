The Community Transport Company celebrates volunteers and a new logo recognises their valued clientele

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Community Transport (CT) Company operates within the Nambucca Valley and its surrounds.

CT is a registered charity relying on volunteers to provide over 90,000 trips every year.

During National Volunteers Week CT celebrated their volunteers.

CEO Bethany Langford said of the volunteers, “We are grateful for and to them every day, but National Volunteers Week gives us a good excuse to go the extra mile for them.”

The volunteers were provided with barista made coffee, snacks made by Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation, plus windcheaters and water bottles with the charity’s new logo.

Of the new logo Miss Langford said, “Our logo is reminiscent of fun things like soda pop, breweries, and even biscuits!

“We want our passengers to know that we know they’re vibrant, active and intelligent people – no matter what their age or mobility!”

Within the Valley there are seven cars, one 23 seater bus, one 12 seat commuter and two wheelchair friendly vans/cars.

According to Nambucca Valley Councillor David Jones, who drives for the company, the main service they provide is transporting community members to and from medical appointments, and the buses are also used for social outings.

All drivers have police checks and first aid training, others have special licenses and some have experience with wheelchair and disabled clients.

The company has a great relationship with the disability sector, and they conduct many hospital transfers and some school-based programs.

When asked about the best part of being a driver with the Community Transport (CT) Company, Cr David Jones found many positives.

Cr Jones said, “Being a driver for Community Transport is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.

“Our clients are fantastic, they appreciate the service, they are engaging, funny, knowledgeable and often up for chat.

“There is an incredibly positive feeling about being involved with CT, it’s a very sharing and caring community.”

Cr Jones also enjoys the opportunity it gives community members that he transports to provide feedback about issues in Nambucca Valley they are concerned about.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN