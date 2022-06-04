The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride reschedlued to 5 June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAIN postponed The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride due to take place at the end of May, which will now ride out on Sunday 5 June, 2022.

The 50-plus riders are taking part to raise funds and awareness of prostate cancer and the men’s mental health campaign, Movember.



The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Coffs Harbour President, Chris Duffy, told News Of The Area, “With safety being a major concern and the forecast not looking promising we decided to change to two weeks later to allow the ground where we assemble to dry out.

“Hopefully we’ll have a drier day to conduct the ride, particularly considering riders would be dressed in suits et cetera.

“With a much more promising forecast we are looking forward to a good turnout for the Coffs Harbour leg of this worldwide event, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, on Sunday 5 June.

“The ride is aimed at retro and classic bikes and raises money and awareness for men’s health charity Movember.

“Distinguished ladies are also very welcome.

“We all have a great day supporting a great cause,” said Chris.

As detailed before in News Of The Area, riders start arriving at 9.00am for a 10.30am departure.

This year’s route takes the motorcyclists from Coffs to Urunga via Sawtell.

Details of the actual assembly point are available only to registered riders for safety and insurance purposes, but if people would like to see the bikes ride off, they will pass the Jetty café’s just after 10.30am and pass through Sawtell about twenty minutes later.

Head to gentlemansride.com to register or to sponsor a rider.

By Andrea FERRARI