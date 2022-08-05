The Drop surfy music festival comes to Coffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Drop, a leading festival founded on the pleasures of “road trippin’ and following the surf” comes to Coffs Harbour in October.

Bringing the best music and good times, in beautiful locations around the globe, “We are stoked to announce The Drop 2022 will be heading to the iconic shores of Bondi Beach and the surf haven of Coffs Harbour, this October,” said organisers.



Joining the line-up are the Dune Rats whose lead singer, Danny Beus, is from Coffs.

“He grew up in Coffs and The Drop will be his first time playing a hometown show,” said a spokesperson for The Drop.

Singer, songwriter, and producer Tones And I, who popped up on The Jetty in a busking tour in January, lands at The Drop off the back of releasing ‘CHANT’ a fresh collaboration with American superstar Macklemore.

Since her breakout single ‘Dance Monkey’ (the most shamzamed song of all time) smashed streaming and chart records across the globe, Tones has released a consistent stream of global hit singles.

ARIA Award-winning, multi-platinum selling, singer-songwriting, multi-instrumentalist Matt Corby, who has been melting hearts since his breakthrough EP release ‘Into The Flame’ in 2011, brings his mix of joyful old soul and futuristic psychedelia to light up The Drop.

Cub Sport, one of Australia’s most significant pop exports, boasting more than 200 million streams and an ARIA #2 album to their name (2020’s Like Nirvana, #1 Vinyl Sales chart, #1 Australian Albums chart), are Dropping in to Coffs on the tour.

Gretta Ray, winner of Triple J Unearthed High and the prestigious Vanda & Young Songwriting Award for her high-rotation hit, ‘Drive’ and who has since toured some of Australia’s biggest festivals – as well as her first shows in the UK and USA – proudly joins the line-up.

Indie surf-pop five-piece Shag Rock have managed, through sheer determination, skill and plenty of shenanigans, to sell out multiple national and international tours, pleasing the masses at festivals and earning more than 50 million streams worldwide.

Coming to Coffs, too – box ticked.

Pop-punk, self-professed “two-piece puzzle”, TOWNS guarantee to bring their 90s-soaked good vibes to The Drop.

Singer, songwriter and producer Hallie blasted on the scene when she took out the Triple J BigSound competition in 2019 – catch her by coming to The Drop Coffs Harbour – Saturday 22 October, Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI