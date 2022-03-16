The Durham Hotel, Wingen is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH a history that dates back to 1907, the Durham Hotel is an iconic landmark of the Upper Hunter.

Located midway between Scone and Murrurundi, Wingen is a small town that is an outpost of both these larger towns to its north and south, but with a personality all of its own.

It is the gateway to The Burning Mountain – the world’s oldest known underground coal fire that has been burning for over 6000 years.

This curiosity can be visited via a 4km walk through the nature reserve.

The hotel looks out to the mountain range known as the Wingen Maid, a name based on a mythological Indigenous story – and offers an amazing backdrop to the sunsets of an evening.

The Upper Hunter hosts year round events that the Hotel could take advantage of in attracting both visitors to the pub as well as those wanting accommodation.

From air shows, to a literary festival; race days at Scone and Muswellbrook; and the Stockman’s Challenge and Bush festival in Murrurundi, there is not a month that goes by without an activity to attract visitors.

The Durham Hotel is located right on the New England Highway and is one of the most visible businesses in this part of the Hunter.

With daily traffic movements at an average of 8600 per day, a lot of eyeballs will see this business year round.

This is a rare freehold opportunity with a long established business.

Set on 4755sqm of land adjoining the New England Highway, The Durham Hotel has an amazing history dating back to early last century.

The main building comprises the main bar and saloon with an open fireplace.

There is additional dining and seating available further back, complete with pool table.

The bar area is spacious and open, with a servery to the outdoor deck.

Walk through the bar area to the full commercial kitchen; a second bar that is a perfect setup for functions, that has direct access to the covered outdoor deck offering plenty of tables and chairs, as well as a children’s play area.

The outdoor decking and entertaining space extends from the front, all the way around extending the full length of the building to the back.

It can be split into multiple break out areas; and the rear deck provides incredible views across to the Wingen Maid escarpment – an awesome sight particularly as the sun is setting.

Attached at the rear of the building you will find the owner’s accommodation – a three bedroom accommodation including a master bedroom with ensuite, a second bathroom, a large living space, featuring air conditioning and ceiling fans.

The property has 100,000L of tank water as well as being attached to the rural water supply.

Separate from the main building are four individual one-bedroom self contained bungalows.

These can be rented for overnight and short stays; or longer for railway workers and other contractors.

There is plenty of space between each for privacy; and plenty of area to put more cabins and grow this revenue stream.

There is also a swimming pool, and open grassed landscaped gardens – this is the perfect space for functions, weddings, parties or a jazz and shiraz festival.

There is even a 30 seat courtesy bus included in the sale.

This Upper Hunter icon is now offered for sale.

Buy it and run as is, develop further, or even change completely.

The location is brilliant, the freehold is historic and interesting, and the business has plenty of ‘Blue Sky’ for the right person.

For more information contact agent Bryan Stevenson at Century 21 Coastal Properties on 0419 384 569.