‘The Eagles’ have landed at Tilligerry RSL oval

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME 50 happy campers in their caravans and mobile homes have ‘landed’ on the oval next to the Tilligerry RSL.

Known as ‘The Eagles’ they are part of a subchapter of the Campervan and MotorHome Club of Australia (CMCA).



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Club Vice President Peter Johnson said, “We are solo campers consisting of about 60% women and 40% men.

“We are Hunter based but members from outside the area are most welcome,” he added.

“Our Club generally goes away for about four days at a time and our female members feel a greater sense of security being in a group,” he remarked.

“We have games, play cards and have a happy hour each day so there is great social interaction,” he stated.

“The owner of the old oval gave us permission to locate on the grassed area and the RSL was happy to for us to use their amenities.

“We will be dining out there as well as having a few drinks no doubt,” he said.

Single people with the wanderlust who would like to join this happy band of travellers can get more information from ‘The Eagles’ President Lorraine Ellis on 0429 458 409.

By Geoff WALKER