The Ebor Falls Hotel – Motel is on the market with Ray White Rural Dorrigo

THE Ebor Falls Hotel – Motel.

A profitable and thriving country business.

Located on The Waterfall Way, which has once again been voted in The NRMA’s top ten must drives in Australia for 2020.

It is the gateway to The New England National Park and Dorrigo’s world heritage listed Gondwana rainforest, only 1.5 hours to the Coffs Coast, just over 30 minutes to Dorrigo and under an hour to Armidale.

Many renovations and upgrades have been completed in the last two years, contributing to the growth of the business which is now considered a meeting place for locals, passing travellers, trout fishing enthusiasts and the many bush walkers and nature loving tourists that visit the district year-round.

A Country style bar, dining room, commercial kitchen, 7 renovated queen motel rooms, 11.5kw Solar system which feeds to the grid, ample rainwater storage plus an equipped bore, lock up shed where motorbike enthusiasts are able to securely store their motorbikes overnight.

Alongside the hotel premises is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home that can accommodate up to 18 guests as well as 7 powered camp sites.

A Current DA approval for an extension has been submitted and approved for a new bar, lounges, dining areas and car park.

Offered for sale on a walk-in, walk-out basis.