The extensive guide to the Myall Coast’s Little Street Libraries

LITTLE Street Libraries have been popping up around Australia rapidly in the past twelve months.

Australia’s first Little Street Library was created in 2015 and now, in New South Wales alone, there are over 1278 street libraries presented in many ways.

From fridges to TV Cabinets, book shelves and many other homemade creations, street libraries are occurring more frequently.



Street Libraries are a mini collection of books centred around the concept of ‘leave a book, take a book’.

They are entirely free and there are no cards or fees for late returns.

In the past twelve months, many residents have created their own street libraries to unite the community in a time where many could not visit a library.

Many members of the public are always on the lookout for little street libraries in the area.

The owner of North Arm Cove’s street library wrote on their library bio, “I’m a great believer in minimising unnecessary waste and therefore in recycling, and this includes books.

“This is the first Street Library located in the small village of North Arm Cove where quite a high proportion of the residents spend a lot of their time reading.”

Here’s a list of all the current Street Libraries in the Myall Coast area:

Stroud Street, Buladelah

Cowper Street, Stroud

Mungo Brush Road, Hawks Nest

Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove

George Street, Karuah

Pindimar Water Side, Pindimar

Visit https://streetlibrary.org.au/ for more information about how to start your own street library.

By Tara CAMPBELL