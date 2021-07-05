The first Woolgoolga Running Festival took off to a flying start

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Running Festival launched onto the running calendar with its first annual event, in Woolgoolga on Sunday 27 June 2021.

This inaugural event consisted of 2.4km, 5km and 10km fun runs.

Each course left the Event Village in Woolgoolga Beach Reserve and followed the coastline around the Woolgoolga Lake.

“As the sun rose over the Woolgoolga headlands participants for the 10km run gathered for their socially distanced race briefing given by Race Director, Mark White of White Lightning Events,” Charlotte Hanson, from White Lightning Events told News Of The Area.

And then they were off.

Heading north towards the Woolgoolga Lake the 10km course promised to give competitors not only a great workout but delivered spectacular scenery as they traversed trails from the beach to the bush.

The overall male and female 10km winners were Chris Giffin, with a time of 46:13.17 and Jennifer Porra running a respectable 56:53.61.

Next up was the 5km fun run that took competitors along the coastline and lakeside.

This course was designed for its accessibility for prams and wheelchairs with the event encouraging greater diversity amongst participants in 2022.

Taking out the 5km overall male and female first place podiums were Shane Brown with a time of 17:35.24 and Rebecca Otto with a time of 25:31.78.

The final event of the day was the hotly contested 2.4km run.

Competitors ranged from preschoolers to nans and pops.

Runners headed out of the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, north to Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park.

“Our overall male and female 2.4km winners were Jahmal Moncada with a time of 10:20.10 and Willow Nuttall with a time of 11:51.69,” said Charlotte.

The Woolgoolga Running Festival will be back in 2022 with plans to expand the current event program to include a beach sprint and trail run.

“This event could not have happened without our event partners the Woolgoolga Little Athletics Club, NRMA Parks and Resorts, Coffs Harbour City Council, NEXUS Gym Woolgoolga, Boots Concreting and Ace Sunglasses.”

By Andrea FERRARI