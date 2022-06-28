The Great Australian Show Raising Funds for Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour NSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNTRY rock artist Benn Gunn is helping raise money for 100 regional charities across Australia with his Great Australian Show: a rocking tribute to Aussie “kulcha”.

On Saturday 9 July, hosted by the Park Beach Bowls Club, Benn Gunn will be staging his Great Australian Charity Show.

Money raised will go towards the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Inc.

Benn said, “The Great Australian Show is a musical celebration of all things Australian from the stations in the outback to every battler on the farms and the coast.

“It’s a celebration of how tough Australians are and the mateship that has helped pull us all through this pandemic.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for all of us, but especially for people in many small towns across Australia and I want this show to give people a chance to get together and celebrate being Australian while they help raise money for their local charities.”

Benn has been writing Aussie themed songs, jokes and putting together all the elements of the show for over four years.

His songs have a track record of success appealing to Aussies.

Benn wrote and recorded the record breaking number one country hit ‘Only In Australia’ and his latest single ‘A Bit More Aussie’ charted at number six on the Australian country charts.

Benn’s rocking live shows have him in high demand as a performer playing nearly every major country festival in Australia including the Big Country Festival, The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, the Broadbeach Country Music Festival, The Deni Ute Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, The Norfolk Island Country Music Festival, The Devil Country Music Muster, The Boyup Brook Country Music Festival, the Gympie Music Muster, and many more.

The Great Australian Show takes his live performance skills to another level creating a unique experience where people can dress up in their best Aussie clobber, enjoy a beer or two with mates and make memories that will stay with them for many years to come.

Tickets can be purchased at the Park Beach Bowls Club or online via OZTIX at

https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/0ececf89-6999-496a-b23b-7aa29baa0fcf