The Great Lakes Food Trail to return this month

AFTER a lengthy pause, the Great Lakes Food Trail is back bigger and better than ever.

The Great Lakes Food Trail is a collective of like-minded producers and providores who share a common goal – connecting local and ethical producers to the community.



This time the event will be held over two days instead of one as part of the North Coast Festival of Flavour weekend on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 of March.

For 2022’s event, the Trail has been concentrated into hubs at Forster, Bungwahl, Wootton and Bulahdelah to make it easier for everyone to try everything and to get around the beautiful Great Lakes region.

“Visitors can sample the fabulous cheese, bread, beer, wine, lamb, beef, mouth-watering cakes and nibbles, coffee, cafe treats, tasting plates, produce, enjoy live music and why not take home a beautiful orchid to include in your garden,” Dale Bradshaw told News Of The Area.

Fourteen businesses will be included in the Trail, including Yeo Farm (Bulahdelah), Old Inn Road (Bulahdelah), Evergreen Farmland (Bulahdelah), Brush Turkey Café (Wootton), Great Lakes Paddocks (Wootton) and Wild Temple Naturals (Bulahdelah) alongside a wealth of businesses from the outer regions.

Andrew Yeo, together with his partner Emma Yeo are the owners of Yeo Farm and are looking forward to bringing fresh pasture raised lamb to the area.

“When we met in 2010, our dream was to eventually work towards owning a farm together and raise a family.

“Bulahdelah is such a beautiful part of the Great Lakes and we are so lucky to have had the opportunity to start Yeo Farm in 2018,” Andrew said.

As part of the Great Lakes Food Trail, the farm will be open on both Saturday and Sunday, where visitors can join Andrew the farmer on guided walks on the farm to learn about their Australian White Sheep and permaculture farming practices.

The farm will also be hosting Wild Temple Naturals on Saturday 26 March.

“We love the sense of community and like-minded farms and individuals.

“We are pleased to showcase our farm to locals and tourists as part of the trail and this it’s a fantastic initiative for the local community to meet producers,” Andrew said.

Sponsored by MidCoast Council, Karuah Great Lakes Landcare and NSW Local Land Services, join in over the two days to experience the best of what the area has to give.

For more information, head to https://www.thegreatlakesfoodtrailnsw.com.au/ .

By Tara CAMPBELL