The great resignation is leading TAFE NSW students to the great outdoors

JOELLE Shellhot is studying for a Certificate in Conservation Ecosystem Management at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour after moving to the Coffs Hinterland from Caves Beach having felt the need for more space and some property to call her own.

She’s taking the course to equip herself with the skills she needs to make her new land profitable.



After having spent 20 years in a corporate career in financial services, Joelle moved to the Coffs Coast “for a slower pace of life and the opportunity to work outdoors”.

“I felt a big calling to the land I’ve purchased, that would be my favourite place.

“It’s important to me to leave it better than I found it.

“TAFE NSW is equipping me with the skills I need to manage my property.

“I have a lot of corporate knowledge and until I started studying at TAFE NSW, I had no agriculture experience.

“The land has been neglected for a few years, so I have a lot of work to do.

“There are some creeks that need care for the erosion that’s happened so at this stage it’s about getting acquainted with the land.

“I am learning what I can from my TAFE NSW course in Conservation Ecosystem Management and once I have more knowledge, I will begin planting,” she said.

Joelle is not alone in making a lifestyle move and seeking an outdoorsy working life.

Employees looking for new jobs as part of “the great resignation” are turning to careers in the great outdoors as TAFE NSW sees huge demand for a host of agriculture courses.

Craig Conway, Team Leader of Agribusiness, said TAFE NSW has seen a huge shift in education trends towards a better work life balance and outdoor careers, in the wake of COVID19 and all it has done to affect our society, systems and values.

“We are seeing growth in careers like Sports Turf Management, Horticulture and Conservation Land Management as people move out of cities and into regional towns, memberships for golf clubs are rising and the use of public parks and gardens is increasing.

“People are moving toward an outdoor lifestyle and are looking for a sustainable career after suffering from burn out.

“Careers that were once considered niche, like Sports Turf Management, are now seeing huge uptake.”

The ELMO Employee Sentiment Index, which is conducted by an independent research firm and weighted to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, found that as many as 43 percent of workers plan to search for a new job in 2022.

To explore the range of agriculture courses available at TAFE NSW and via TAFE Digital, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601 for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI