The Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School Officially Opens

NEW South Wales’ first bilingual Aboriginal school officially opened last week.

The Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School is the culmination of the hopes and dreams of the Gumbaynggirr people to preserve their language and culture.



Before the opening, five-year-old Eli said, ”Language is my favourite thing at school.

Savannah, who is seven said, “We get to go on Country lots of times”, while her favourite school activity so far has been a trip to The Big Banana.

She said that maths was her favourite subject, learning about patterns, colours and shapes.

Ellie Buchanan, the Gumbaynggirr language teacher, said, “All of the children love language and it’s great to see them being so proud of their culture.

She said when teaching about culture, “There are aspects of reconnecting with our elders and how that looks in the modern world.”

During the Welcome to Country, Uncle Alex Webb said, “Kids are still being taken away because we don’t have the cultural grounding in our community.”

He said the Giingana Freedom School will go a long way towards fixing this problem.

Aunty Jenny Skinner talked about the Save the Children School set up in the late 60’s, where some Gumbaynggirr language and culture was taught

The school moved around until it received land from the government, which is now the Kulai Preschool site.

The NSW Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Ben Franklin, confirmed with the audience of almost one hundred people that the school is the first bilingual school with an Aboriginal language in the history of NSW.

He said it is appropriate that it is opening at the beginning of the International Year of Indigenous Languages and said, “A strong sense of identity and pride in culture can change a young person’s life.”

Mr Franklin said the NSW government acknowledges the harm done to aboriginal people and he apologised for that.

He said the school is truly special and important and he looked forward to returning as the school grows.

Gurmesh Singh, the Member for Coffs Harbour said, as a bilingual speaker, “If you want to pass on your culture to future generations then doing it in language is crucial.”

Uncle Gary Williams told the audience there was a push from old people to protect Gumbaynggirr language in the 80’s and the first classes were held in 1997-98 in a church in Nambucca.

He said that now the language is not only being spoken, but it’s being thought about.

Aunty Julie Carey said, “BMNAC (Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation) has been the revitalisation of our language.”

“Language is crucial for child development and life-long learning.”

The thirteen K-2 students were ‘buzzing’ with excitement at the opening, even though it was the end of Term 1.

They joined the Wajaar Ngaarlu dancers to tell a number of stories during the opening.

Tahnee Philp, the class teacher and the MC at the opening said, “My true desire has always been to return home to the area and teach in an environment that not only supports our students in an education sense but ensures our kids strive, drive and excel in education and culture.”

Clark Webb, the Executive Officer of the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC) and the driving force behind the school thanked all those who helped make the school possible.

He promised the community that their children will have an amazing education that would ground them in their culture and enable them to excel academically.

By Andrew VIVIAN