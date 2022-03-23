The Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School Opens Its Doors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER five years of planning and hard work, the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School has opened its doors at the TAFE campus in Hardacre St.

Clark Webb, the Chairman of Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC), which operates the school, told News Of The Area that BMNAC had been running language and culture programs since 2010.



After five years, the staff running the programs realised that everyday engagement would make a difference.

Formal planning for the school began in 2018, with a hope to open in 2021, but COVID-19 delayed it.

Mr Webb said the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School is the first of its kind in New South Wales, with students learning in both Gumbaynggirr and English.

Tahnee Philp is the school’s inaugural teacher and has moved back to the Coffs Coast after teaching in Sydney.

She said, “I’m really excited – I’m looking forward to culture being integral to learning.”

Ellie Buchanan is the school’s Gumbaynggirr language teacher and has worked with BMNAC for two years.

She said she learned bits and pieces of language growing up, and then studied with Mr Webb.

“I’m looking forward to the day when the children use Gumbaynggirr in their play,” she said.

Ellie McKechnie has two children at the school.

She told News Of The Area, “It’s important that my children know about their culture and this is a different way of learning to many mainstream schools.”

Thirteen K-2 students make up the school’s first class, and BMNAC hopes to grow the school to grade 6 over the next few years, and up to 100 students.

With the opening delayed by COVID-19 and wet weather, the students have been learning ‘on country’ and in other spaces for the past three weeks, with a range of activities such as swimming, dancing and painting.

Ms Philp said she will be taking every opportunity to continue to use resources beyond the classroom.

Parents, Guymbaynggirr elders and other adults with relevant expertise will be regular partners in the education provided by the school.

Education consultant Helen Morschel, who has been assisting with the establishment of the school, said, “As well as providing the opportunity for students to become fluent in their own language, the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School will be using what we know about best educational practices to provide a setting in which any child will thrive.

“Particularly with regard to language learning, children won’t be learning a second language but moving seamlessly between Gumbaynggirr and English.”

Mr Webb said, “I want to see that our kids love coming to school, that they become fluent Gumbaynggirr speakers and that they excel academically.”

By Andrew VIVIAN