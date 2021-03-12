The Korora Basin Landcare group are cleaning up the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

LAST Sunday we conducted our annual Clean Up Oz as part of the Korora Basin Landcare group.

This was our fourth year and though we are collecting more waste (200kg) vs 120kg last year we are going further to collect it.

General waste has dropped off like supermarket plastic bags (due to being banned) and drink containers due to the container deposit scheme.

However we are collecting more tyres, building refuse, polystyrene packaging, plastic and steel waste.

We picked up our first syringes this year which are collected in a special container supplied by Clean Up Oz.

Also importantly Maccas packaging has dropped off which is interesting since they have just brought in non-plastic straws and cutlery – which is just as well since Mcdonalds are one the major sponsors of Clean Up Australia.

Regards,

Simon PROUST,

Korora.