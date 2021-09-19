The Last Hurrah at Red-C: Coffs music lovers celebrate venue’s legacy in style

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BANDS and music lovers let their hair down last Sunday in an epic last hurrah as the popular music venue Red-C Events closed its doors permanently.

Musicians rocked the outside deck as the enthusiastic crowd lapped up the broad genre of music and danced away after being cooped up in lockdown for the last four weeks.



Easy listening music started at 11:30am and the Orlandos turned up the volume as the crowd jumped for joy to a classic rendition of Van Halen’s ‘Jump’.

The Slammers cranked out classic rock songs, Kaya Boom and the Samba Soul drum crew got the crowd dancing on the grass with a pulsating drum performance that resonated across the headlands.

Pleasing George smashed out classic Louisiana Blues and Phat Tracta brought the house down with classic 80s hits to complete a memorable day of music, laughter and dancing.

Director at Red-C Events Jane Reidy told News Of The Area they wanted to have one “last hurrah” to celebrate the music.

“We wanted to have one last hurrah before closing permanently and it’s been a fantastic day, it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves with a smile on their face.

“Unfortunately our campaign and petition to save the Red-C hasn’t been successful, the Council offered us a two month extension but we simply cannot work on a two month basis.

“We started from scratch in the first year and the last two years have been heavily impacted by COVID so we have pulled out of the EOI process, we’ve done everything we can,” said Jane.

Red-C Events released a public statement thanking the staff and musicians.

“We would like to thank all of our fantastic staff, and all of the amazing musicians and bands who have played during the past three years!

“You helped create the friendly and creative community atmosphere that RED-C is known for!

“We also thank our supporters and patrons who have come along to enjoy our venue, despite the Covid restrictions of the last 18 months.

“Around 1600 supporters signed our petition to Save the C, so we are feeling the love!

“It has been a privilege to open the premises, located in an absolutely unique environmental spot, back up to community use and we thank all of our patrons for coming along to enjoy it with us.”

John Swan OAM said it was a sad day for local musicians and the general public.

“It’s a sad day for local musicians and supporters of live music, Red-C would have six bands playing open mic on a Friday night, three bands on a Saturday and two or three bands on a Sunday plus music during the week.

“Red-C want to keep operating, musicians, locals and tourists love the place yet it is closing down, it just doesn’t make sense, it’s not what people want, just look at the people who signed the petition to save the C,” said John.

Red-C Events explained in a statement that a two month licence was not viable for a business that relies on future bookings.

“We regretfully announce the closure of RED-C Events at Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour Jetty.

“We were offered a short term two month licence by Coffs Harbour City Council, due to the rushed nature of the EOI process, in order to have the decision on the one year licence returned before our tenure ended.

“Regretfully we cannot accept the two month short term licence with no guarantee of rent relief, after being shut down for 4 weeks.

“We have already had to refuse many future bookings and events due to the uncertainty surrounding our tenure and face ongoing restrictions, so the additional two months at full rent, with no guarantee of Christmas trade after that, is just not a viable economic option.

“It appears that Council, unless specifically directed by the NSW government (as it was last year), has no support for business in the current Covid related climate.

“This being the case, we cannot see any way forward for RED-C Events at the current site in the future, as long as Covid is an issue.

“We have therefore withdrawn our Expression of Interest in future licences at these premises.”

By David WIGLEY