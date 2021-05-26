The Last Of The Tomaree Lodge Residents Moved to NDIS Group Homes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER many years and a great deal of heartache for many the last resident from Tomaree Lodge has been relocated.

More than 600 people were living in more than 20 large institution-style centres across NSW a decade ago – the largest of which were in Stockton, Kanangra and Tomaree.

A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson told News Of The Area, “The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is enabling people with disability to live in fit-for-purpose homes in the community, where they can live happy and healthy lives, and exercise choice and control over the services and support they receive.



“All former residents of Tomaree Lodge have now moved into their new group homes.

“These brand new homes are tailored for individual needs and have empowered residents to benefit from increased social participation in the local community,” they said.

Sixty-five group homes have been constructed across the state to support people from the three large residential centres.

The NSW Government is assessing the condition of the land and buildings on the site of the Stockton Centre, as well as alignment with the local councils’ land use strategy prior to any decisions being made regarding its future use.

An assessment of the condition of Tomaree Lodge is being undertaken to inform decisions regarding future use of the site.

The Kanangra site has been returned to Hunter New England Health District.

Kate Washington Member for Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “With all residents having now been rehoused, the government must deliver on their commitment to improve residents’ quality of life.”

By Marian SAMPSON