The Macksville Show is Back!

AFTER an absence of two long years a centre piece of Nambucca Valley life, the iconic Macksville Show, is back.

On 29 and 30 April 2022 the Valley will come alive with the type of show we have come to know and love in Showgrounds that have had an upgrade since the last Macksville Show.

News Of The Area spoke with the President of the Macksville Show Society, Michael Ettelson, who said, “Visitors at this year’s Macksville Show will benefit from improvements to the Showgrounds such as improved ring drainage, dining room and kitchen upgrades, new underground electricity and computerised systems creating a range of efficiencies.”

Michael added, “The Showgrounds are now owned by the Nambucca River District Agricultural Association Limited with some new young directors who are looking at the show with renewed enthusiasm.”

Those returning to the Macksville Showgrounds will notice expanded sale yards that, combined with success in bidding for State Government grants, are funding continued improvements to facilities at the site.

The 2022 Macksville Show will feature favourites like sideshow alley rides and stalls, a trade area and those much loved traditional pavilion displays.

Visitors will also enjoy entertainment that includes the Aussie FMX Stunt Motorbikes, fireworks, a demolition derby, dog jumping, lawnmower races, a new program from the Australian Stock Horse Association and much more.

“We are very excited to be presenting a great Macksville Show after a two year hiatus and we are looking for volunteers to help out, particularly in the pavilions,” said Michael.

He added that, “We are looking for expressions of interest from someone who would be willing to train up as Show Secretary and we are also very keen to hear from businesses interested in sponsoring the Macksville Show.”

An online booking system and a show schedule will be in place from 14 February 2022.

To find out more visit www.macksvilleshow.com.au.

By Mick BIRTLES