The Nambucca Valley Equitation Club brings Christmas in July Gymkhana to Macksville Showground

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Christmas in July Gymkhana comes to Macksville Showground on Sunday 25 July with The Nambucca Valley Equitation Club (NVEC) welcoming newcomers along with Club stalwarts.

Starting at 10am, the events include led and ridden classes as well as Christmas-themed fancy dress sporting races: the barrel race, trotting, keyhole races and creative fun activities.

“With Covid restrictions we can say at this stage we will be running a canteen on the day; coffee, tea, hot chocolate, water, cake, sausage on a roll, cheese toasties and of course red frogs.

“Please bring your own mug so we can meet our Covid obligations,” Club member Sally Walsh told News Of The Area.

“We encourage interested people to please like and join our Facebook page Nambucca Valley Equitation Club as we will be posting any changes to events, event programs, membership and indemnity forms.”

The Nambucca Valley Equitation Club was established in July 2015 when local horse enthusiasts approached Rob Bradford to form a club that would bring experienced and non-experienced riders together on a regular basis.

“Over the years the club has brought many horse disciplines together and many friendships have been formed.

“The experienced horse members have taken great pride in helping those that are just starting out.

“It’s people like Rob who can really help to make a novice rider’s dream come true and to ensure that experienced riders can get a day out and to sharpen their skills.

“Rob brings a wealth of experience to the Valley’s horse-riding enthusiasts.”

NVEC is a happy and fun club of like-minded horse people, many from the Nambucca Valley, based on the Macksville Showground.

“We aim to hold an event on the fourth Sunday of every month which include fun gymkhanas, young stock, hack and breed shows and dressage days.

“Like most small clubs we have a limited number of helpers, so we welcome anyone that wants to help with open arms and a smile.”

The club caters for all levels of riders and non-riders of any age.

Email nambeq@outlook.com for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI