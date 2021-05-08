The Nambucca Valley Performers present marvellous series of shows for annual live theatre production

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley Performers entertain locals with fabulous live productions every year.

This year is no exception.

The theatre group are set to knock their performing game out of the park, bringing the Nambucca Valley three comedy plays.

The first performance is a one act play by Diana Raffle, followed by a fast-paced Steampunk Melodrama and lastly a 1950’s Radio Play.

“The final live performance is going to be something special,” Valley Performer Ruth Stuart told News Of The Area.

Members from the 1950’s founding crew of the Valley Performers will be dusting off their microphones and costumes to make special appearances.

This is certainly not one to miss!

The remaining Performance details are:

Friday: May 14, commences at 7:30pm

Saturday May 8, May 15, commences at 2:00pm

Sunday May 9, May 16, commences at 2:00pm

All performances are held at the Macksville Primary School located at 35 Wallace Street Macksville.

“We are very thankful to the Macksville Primary School for hosting our performances this year,” Ms Stuart said.

You can purchase your ticket from Hello-world Nambucca Heads, Matilda Street Gallery Macksville, www.tickethost.com.au or at the door.

This is a Covid-safe event.

Valley performers are affiliated with Nambucca Arts Council.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM