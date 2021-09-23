The National Cartoon Gallery is giving away 500 free tickets as a way of saying ‘Thank you’ to frontline workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FIVE hundred tickets are being given away for free entry to The National Cartoon Gallery.

“People who are in the front line dealing with the pandemic probably haven’t had much to laugh about over the last few months,” Cartoon Gallery Chairman Paul McKeon told News Of The Area.



“That’s why the National Cartoon Gallery is giving away 500 free tickets as a way of saying ‘Thank you’ to some of the people who have worked so hard protecting our community.

“These workers could probably use a few laughs and a visit to the National Cartoon Gallery can certainly provide that.

“We are contacting organisations like North Coast Health, supermarkets, vaccination centres and testing centres, and we hope that this helps these workers feel appreciated.

“The response from the various workers who received tickets has been great.

“We look forward to seeing lots of them in the Cartoon Gallery over the next two months.”

Over the school holidays and through to 3 October, any young people interested in Japanese Manga Art, can see a unique exhibition that the Gallery has created in conjunction with the Japanese Embassy.

There are winning entries from an international Manga competition, judged in Japan, as well as works from Australian artists.

People interested in Manga can also buy books about it from the Gallery shop.

Adults visiting the Gallery can see the hugely popular Bill Leak Exhibition.

“Bill was one of Australia’s leading cartoonists and this exhibition starts with his unkind cartoons of John Howard and continues with cartoons sending up every following Prime Minister, ‘til Malcolm Turnbull.

“If you appreciate good satire, you’ll love this exhibition.”

The National Cartoon Gallery is the only cartoon gallery in Australia and one of only about twelve in the world.

“It’s a unique experience to spend an hour or two there.”

Check its web site for details – www.nationalcartoongallery.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI