The National Cartoon Gallery opens Dave Blumenthal’s The Chronicles Of Sandwich Bag Dad art exhibition

THE Opening Night of The Chronicles Of Sandwich Bag Dad art exhibition at The National Cartoon Gallery (NCG) in Coffs Harbour was described as “a surreal but amazing experience” by its creator, Dave Blumenthal.

Dave’s art is somewhat of a phenomenon being penned sketches with a punned quip drawn for his daughters on their brown paper lunch bags.

“It was beyond cool to see the lunch bags (some 160) all framed and lined up,” Dave told News Of The Area.



Sharing his unique art, Dave hosted workshops for kids at the gallery.

“Both sessions were well attended and I’m pretty sure the kids had a great day.

“I sure did anyway!

“Coffs Harbour definitely has some amazingly talented young artists…and punsters in the making.

“It was an honour and a pleasure to share some tips and ideas with the kids,” said Dave

Paul McKeon, Chairman of NCG hosted the Opening Night event, welcoming Dave to Australia’s only cartoon gallery.

Margaret Cameron, Manager of NCG acknowledged the contribution of the gallery’s volunteers.

“Shout out to volunteer extraordinaire, Lina Altweel and Lenny Aitken who did such a super job matting (mounting, borders and framing) all the artworks.”

With almost ten years of sandwich bag art and interest gradually growing, Dave said, “An article in the Herald Sun down in Melbourne really kicked things into overdrive.

“Then somehow I was discovered by various global entertainment websites – Bored Panda, LADbible and even the BBC radio in Northern England.”

Dave, a Melburnian, and his family were delighted to find the new direct flight from Melbourne to Coffs Harbour.

The quirky cartoonist was also impressed by the local coffee scene.

“My personal favourite was trying a beetroot latte for the first time at Surf Street Café, Emerald Beach.

“Our experience in Coffs has been brilliant.

“I haven’t visited the area since I was a kid, and it was so great to be able to combine the gallery with a short holiday with my family.

“We’ve stayed in Sapphire Beach and had a ball and will definitely be back for a longer visit,” said Dave.

By Andrea FERRARI