The Regional Seniors Travel Card program is to be extended until the end of 2023

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Regional Seniors Travel Card program is to be extended for an additional two years in 2022 and 2023 at a cost of $246 million.

First introduced as a trial in 2020, the program has issued cards to over 660,000 people so far and can be used for pre-booked NSW Trainlink Regional trains and coaches, fuel and taxis.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

To be eligible for the $250 prepaid Visa card, people must have reached the Age Pension Age, live in a designated regional area and be receiving one of the following-

• The Age Pension through Services Australia or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs

• A Disability Support Pension or a Carer Payment from Services Australia

• A Service Pension issued by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs

• A Disability Pension through the Department of Veterans’ Affairs under the Veterans’ Entitlements Act 1986

• A War Widow(er)’s Pension issued by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Commonwealth Seniors Health Card (issued by Services Australia or the Dept of Veterans’ Affairs) are also eligible.

State Treasurer Mr Dominic Perrottet said, “I was initially sceptical about this program, but after the success of the trial I am now a true believer, and I am very pleased to be able to extend that trial now that it has been proven to work, this card makes a difference in the lives of our older regional residents.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Mr Gurmesh Singh noted that the trial program was initiated in Coffs Harbour and that the feedback that he had received indicated that it had had a huge impact on the local community and welcomed the extension of the card.

More information about eligibility and which regional areas are included in this initiative can be found at www.service.nsw.gov.au.

By David TUNE