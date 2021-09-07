The RISE of a new football tournament for the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RISE Coffs Harbour has partnered with Australian Football Skool and the Coffs Harbour City Council to bring a new football tournament to the Coffs Coast – The Coffs Harbour Cup.

Three days of football action will commence on Friday 12 November from 5pm where the under 7s kick off at Key Employment, playing four-a-side matches.

On 13 and 14 November, boys and girls aged 8 to 16+ years will play at the C.ex International Stadium and surrounding grounds in the inaugural Coffs Harbour Cup in a seven-a-side format, except for the 10s and 11s who will play nine-a-side.

Event Coordinator from Australian Football Skool, Rolando Navas, is looking forward to his visit to Coffs Harbour.

“The tournament will be an amazing opportunity for children to participate in.

“We organise the largest football tournaments in Australia and we are bringing our expertise to the coast.

“We are looking forward to supporting RISE Coffs Harbour, its participants and families, registration is now open, visit www.coffsharbourcup.com.au to enter,” said Rolando.

RISE Coffs Harbour head coach Phil McMullen is excited to see a new football tournament on the Coffs Coast.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the Coffs Harbour Region, the children can play in a tournament which is a great learning experience and we can bring a lot of new faces to the area, it’s very exciting,” said Phil.

By David WIGLEY