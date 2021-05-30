The Rock Show Oz Edition: Honouring classic Aussie Rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Rock Show Oz Edition is coming to the C.ex Coffs on Friday 18 June, and the show’s co-producer, Coralea Cameron, is delighted that it will be able to go ahead with increased capacity and the audience allowed to sing along!

The Rock Show Oz Edition was the last in a long line of rock shows that Cameron co-produced with her long-term partner, the late Aussie rock icon Jon English.

“Sadly, Jon never got to actually perform this show.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We had to cancel the upcoming tour when he passed away.

“It took me a long while to pick up the pieces, but I was determined to see it through in Jon’s honour, and I couldn’t be happier with how fantastically it’s been received since we started touring this year,” said Cameron.

Featuring Steve Mulry from the Ted Mulry Gang, along with band members from Jon’s last rock show, Trilogy of Rock, Cameron says the Rock Show Oz Edition celebrates, “An outstanding repertoire of classic Aussie Rock from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.”

Steve, the brother of Ted Mulry from hit 70’s band the Ted Mulry Gang, who now fronts the reformed original band in his brother’s place, said he was humbled when asked if he’d help carry on the show in Jon’s memory.

Mulry said, “Having lost my own brother, I of course understood how Coralea and the band members felt about wanting to honour Jon.

“I was a big fan of Jon myself and I remember how he was one of the first to come to the party when my brother Ted became ill.

“So I of course said yes straight away.”

Masters Apprentices, Billy Thorpe, Bee Gees, LRB, Skyhooks, Aussie Crawl, INXS, Angels, JPY, Cold Chisel, Air Supply, Divinyls, Russell Morris, Noiseworks, TMG, Stevie Wright, AC/DC, Peter Allen, Choirboys, Black Sorrows, Oils, and of course, Jon English, are just some of the iconic Aussie bands covered in the two and-a-half-hour show, which Cameron says has only been slightly edited from the original version she and English had planned to tour.

“Everybody sings in this show, and/or plays multiple instruments, and everybody has their moment in the spotlight, something that Jon encouraged in all our Rock Shows.

“Jon was very much a, the show must go on, type of person – he hated to cancel a show for any reason.

“I like to think that he’d be pretty happy we are doing this in his memory to keep his legacy alive for his fans,” said Cameron.

Tickets are available online at cex.com.au or from the club on (02) 6652 3888.