The role of Churches in local history on display at Mary Boulton Cottage

IN the 1800’s places of worship were central to the social fabric of communities all over the world.

The role of churches in the establishment and development of towns and cities in the early days of Australia was significant, and a new exhibit at the Mary Boulton Pioneer Cottage and Museum will help visitors understand how the churches shaped life here in the Nambucca Valley.

The exhibit presents some very old photographs and artefacts spanning the many denominations who established their presence here in support of the district’s early settlers.

News Of The Area spoke to the Treasurer of the Mary Boulton Pioneer Cottage and Museum Committee, Pat Kerr, who said, “This new exhibit is sure to bring back memories for some visitors and inform others on the role our churches played in us becoming the wonderful Nambucca Valley Community we are today.”

Pat added, “What many locals don’t realise is that our museum holds comprehensive archives and reference material and visitors often find out information on their own family while they are here.”

As well as the new Churches Exhibit visitors will find the facility boasts the replica pioneer cottage, a lockup, a cream shed and a timber cutters bark hut.

There is also much to see in the sprawling annex and shed such as farming machinery, timber industry machinery and a pioneer wall commemorating early settlers to the area.

Pat Kerr said, “We are now getting back into the swing of things here following a slow time due to the effects of the pandemic.”

Pat went on to say, “We are hoping younger people in our community will take an interest in their history and come to see us and even volunteer here to keep our Nambucca Valley history alive for future generations.”

By Mick BIRTLES