The Second Coffs Coast Music Society Concert For The Year Going Ahead

THE Coffs Harbour Music Society is delighted to announce a concert on December 10 at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus that features two of Australia’s foremost musicians, Umberto Clerici and Daniel de Borah.

Mr Clerici started studying the cello at the age of five.



He received several international prizes at a young age and made his debut as a soloist at the age of 17 in Japan.

Mr Clerici has since played with an array of renowned orchestras internationally and has performed as soloist at the Carnegie Hall in New York, in Vienna, in St Petersburg and in Rome.

In 2014 he was appointed as Principal Cello of the Sydney Symphony after he had been Principal Cello at the Royal Opera House in Turin for four years.

Mr Clerici has recorded several times with concertos, solo and chamber music and, in 2017, he released two new solo recordings for ABC Classic.

In 2018 he made his conducting debut with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House.

Mr de Borah is firmly established as one of Australia’s foremost pianists, as a concerto soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.

He studied at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, the St. Petersburg State Conservatory and the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Mr de Borah has given recitals on four continents and toured extensively throughout the United Kingdom and Australia.

He has won many prizes, partnered many leading soloists and has performed with numerous orchestras.

His festival appearances have included the Musica Viva Festival, Adelaide Festival, Huntington Estate Music Festival and the Australian Festival of Chamber Music.

Mr de Borah lives in Brisbane where he serves on the faculty of the Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University.

Mr Clerici and Mr de Borah will play works by Frédéric Chopin and Felix Mendelssohn, who were born and died within two years of each other.

According to Liz Jamison, the President of the Music Society, this is only the second concert this year because of COVID-19.

She said, “It has been very difficult for professional musicians because they work across a number of states so border closures have had an enormous impact.

“We are very excited to host two such famous musicians who engage their audiences,” she said.

Tickets can be acquired from coffsmusicsociety.com.au or by ringing 0466985652.

By Andrew VIVIAN