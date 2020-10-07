The story of Uncle John Ridgeway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEETING Worimi elder John Ridgeway and having the opportunity to hear his story is a rare privilege.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Uncle John Ridgeway is now in his eighties.

He grew up on the mission in Karuah, and has been recognised for his contribution to the community.

In 2006 Worimi Elder, Uncle John Ridgeway was awarded Port Stephens ‘Volunteer of the Year’ and received the Prime Minister and Premiers award for his community work.

In 2007 John Ridgeway was also awarded Port Stephens Citizen of the Year.

Not long after this he was awarded an OAM for his services to the community.

It is not the awards that make the man, it is his unique story.

From attending school in Karuah on the mission to leaving school at age 14 to start working on the oyster leases at Oyster Cove and cutting timber at the Myall Lakes with his brother, for the Masonite factory in Raymond Terrace.

Uncle John had a very physical career.

Uncle John Ridgeway told News Of The Area, “I wasn’t allowed to go to a non-Aboriginal school, there was no electricity, and I lived with my mum and dad and I had 7 siblings, there were 3 boys and 5 girls, I have the opposite 5 boys and 3 girls.

“When I was 14, I told the teacher I had a job, can I leave school? and she said yes you can,” he said.

It was then that he started work on the oyster farm where he worked for 19 years.

Unfortunately uncle John suffered a bout of bowel cancer which led him on another path, one where he brings joy to many through his music.

Uncle John Ridgeway has been entertaining residents at over 30 nursing homes from Hawks Nest, Wallsend, and Tanilba Bay, to Laurieton, Maitland and beyond for over 27 years.

When he visits nursing homes he sings the old songs so the residents can sing along with them.

He and his wife have also been foster carers, opening their home to children in need.

As an elder John Ridgeway is a passionate custodian of the Worimi language and the conservation of the Stockton sand dunes.

He is also a crack boot thrower, having taken out several wins in the sport at the Indigenous Elder Games.

In many ways Uncle John Ridgeway is one of the treasures of Port Stephens, you may have seen him perform a welcome to country over the years, now you know a little more of the story of his life.

By Marian SAMPSON