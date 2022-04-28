The Whole Town is Behind You – Nambucca Roosters hold Season Launch and Sponsor Appreciation Night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Wednesday 20 April the Nambucca Roosters held their 2022 Season Launch and Sponsors Appreciation Night at the Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club.

The Roosters used the occasion to introduce the team captains to supporters of the resurrected senior Rugby League club and to publicly thank the many Nambucca Heads businesses who have got behind the club.

Respective coaches introduced their captains who were decked out in the Roosters 2022 playing gear so all in attendance could get an up-close look at the new gear and hear from the coaches and captains about their hopes for the 2022 season.

News Of The Area spoke to the President of the Nambucca Roosters Rugby League Football Club, Peter Bellden, who said, “We have been humbled by the number of businesses who have got behind us with their generosity and they all want to see the Roosters back in the competition.”

Peter added, “We also have former Nambucca Roosters players coming back to the club as coaches such as Geoff Batten and Warwick Jones and many players joining the club because of the links to the Roosters through their parents and grandparents.”

Captain of the Roosters First Grade side, Jeremy Burrows, told sponsors and supporters at the event that, “There is so much pride and history associated with the Nambucca Roosters and I could not be prouder to have been named as captain.”

The words that seemed to resonate best with the crowd and drew the most applause on the evening came from Mr Pat Broderick of Nambucca Formwork who are also one of the Roosters sponsors.

Mr Broderick exclaimed, “What Peter Bellden and his committee have been able to achieve in getting this football club up and running is truly remarkable and you should know that the whole town is behind you!”

By Mick BIRTLES