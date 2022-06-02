The Y NSW to continue management of MidCoast LGA pools for twelve-month period

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council has extended current agreements with the Y NSW for the management of MidCoast Council pools.

Following the recent Council meeting on 25 May 2022, Councillors agreed to extend the current management agreements with the Y NSW for a period of twelve months from 1 July 2022.



The Y NSW currently manages Council aquatic centres at Forster, Taree, Wingham and Tea Gardens.

On 23 February 2022 Council resolved, inter alia, that a review of the management and operations of all public and community swimming pools (not just those managed by the YMCA) be carried out.

At a Council workshop on 4 May 2022, an indicative program for the review and subsequent potential implementation process was outlined to councillors, noting that these time frames could change during the program of works.

With a program of works including an Industry specialist advisor and appointment, stakeholder engagement, initial plans and tender documentation requiring a timeframe of approximately 46-52 weeks, it was recommended that the existing management contracts should be extended.

Brooke Atkins, Y NSW Executive Leader Operations, told News Of The Area that The Y NSW is excited about the extension of the management contract.

“The Y NSW is thrilled to continue to service the Mid Coast communities, including Manning, Wingham, Forster and Tea Gardens for a further twelve months and it is our hope to continue to service these communities beyond that period.

“The ability to provide a wide range of programs such as fitness classes and teaching critical life skills such as swimming lessons, is especially important in communities residing next to the beach,” Ms Atkins said.

The Y NSW have been part of the Great Lakes community for over 30 years, beginning work in 1991.

“We have a rich history in the MidCoast and therefore we feel extremely connected to these communities through our work providing recreation programs we know to be central to the health and wellbeing of all community members, particularly coming out of a challenging two years for everyone.

“We have a strong passion for continuing that work as well as delivering on our purpose of reinvesting back into the community, as part of our profit for purpose work.”

“With the recent extension of our services to the Tea Gardens facility and the recent revamp of the Manning fitness space, we are so excited to continue that work,” Ms Atkins said.

By Tara CAMPBELL