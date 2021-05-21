The Young Biz group is setting their sights on reigniting Coffs CBD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE’S a group of visionary movers and shakers setting their sights on reigniting Coffs Harbour CBD to a thriving town centre that locals want to work and socialise in, as well as attracting interesting, diverse and go-ahead entrepreneurs, businesses and entertainers to revitalise the region.

Why not be inspired by Melbourne or Brisbane’s CBD’s?

This is the question being asked by the spokesperson for the “Young Biz” group, beauty business owner, Nikki Williams who was born, bred and still lives in Coffs.

“We want to start planning now for life after the highway,” Nikki told News Of The Area, speaking on behalf of the newly-formed group.



Fed up with whinging, this group is focussing on actioning a CBD plan, working collaboratively with Council, to create a place that the locals can enjoy and businesses want to invest in.

“We want to give accommodation businesses reason to invest or get ready to sell to investors to upgrade,” she said.

Many small business owners are also raising their families here.

“We want our kids to be able to stay in Coffs, so we’re asking ‘what things do the next gen require?’ and coming up with ideas on affordable housing options, including Uni campus accommodation for locals, better sports facilities, recreational/entertainment facilities, interesting retail and exciting foodie offerings.”

The group wants the next elect of councillors to have transparency and accountability.

“We want ground level consultations not outsiders telling us what they think is best and being paid to do so.

“Ask your people,” she urged.

Another key issue is planning how to build a nighttime economy; encouraging businesses to open later.

They call for more small-business support and consultation, such as during events they could band together and make the most of it; organising buses to take people around like they do in other cities.

Like other dynamic cities around the world, the CBD needs younger people’s ideas.

“We’d like to see youth mentoring for young start-ups rather than impediments and prohibitive rents for start-ups.”

Less red tape and more support is the clarion call.

By Andrea FERRARI