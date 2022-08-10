There are still ways to eat hearty meals, says farmer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JENNY Bradley, chairwoman of NSW Farmers sheepmeat committee says lamb prices are easing, but there are still ways to save some money and eat well.

Mrs Bradley, a lamb producer from Armatree in the state’s central west, says the slow cooker is the cost-conscious family’s best friend in winter.

“We’re all feeling the pinch a bit at the moment, but there’s no reason you can’t enjoy a warm, hearty meal at a fraction of the cost of Uber Eats,” Mrs Bradley said.

“Have a chat to your butcher about what cheaper cuts of meat might be available and how best to cook them, you’ll find a whole world of flavour on offer.

“The slow cooker is a favourite for our family when you consider the cost per serve and the ease of preparation.”

Mrs Bradley said lamb shanks with Moroccan spices on a bed of rice with steamed greens were a winner for her family, and they also enjoyed marinated forequarter chops with mustard, brown sugar, lemon juice, tomatoes and stock and seasonal vegetables.

“When you think back to what our parents and grandparents did with food, they were able to feed the family on the cheap by buying the right cut of meat, cooking it the right way, and serving it with in-season produce,” Mrs Bradley said.

“Something like the Sunday roast – you get your hot dinner out of it and cold meat for days if you buy a decent-sized piece, and that winds up being cheap per portion overall.

“The trick is to talk to the butcher, talk to the green grocer, find out what’s affordable and fresh, then pack it full of flavour!”