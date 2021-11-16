Third man charged over alleged involvement in a fatal Salt Ash shooting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A THIRD man has been charged over his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in Port Stephens in August this year.

About 1.45pm on Sunday 29 August 2021, emergency services were called to Hideaway Drive, Salt Ash, following reports a white Ford Ranger utility had hit a tree.



Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and located a male driver suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

He was later identified as 45-year-old David King.

A short time later, officers located a burnt-out white Santa Fe located on Masonite Road, Heatherbrae, which police believe is allegedly linked to the shooting.

Detectives established Strike Force Breve to investigate the incident, with assistance from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

“Investigators have been working around the clock since 29 August, and this week, we’ve made some significant arrests in regards to the incident,” Commander Chad Gillies said.

On Friday 5 November 2021, two men – aged 27 and 39 – were arrested and charged.

They are currently before the courts.

Following further inquiries at 9am on Friday 12 November 2021 police arrested a 26-year-old man at Grafton Police Station.

He was charged with murder, take/detain person in company without to obtain advantage, possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority and aggravated sex assault- offender in company with other person/s.

Police will allege in court that after shooting David King, the men fled the scene in a white Santa Fe, where the 26-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the car without her consent.

The car was then allegedly set on fire and destroyed.

The 26-year-old appeared in Grafton Local Court last week where he was refused bail, to reappear in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 20 December 2021.

By Tara CAMPBELL